Meghalaya's Sohra civil subdivision has issued a comprehensive safety advisory for tourists visiting the region’s waterfalls, cliffs, and jungles. The directives come in light of the approaching monsoon season and the associated risks.

The notice emphasises extreme caution while exploring the scenic but potentially hazardous terrain, urging visitors to prioritize safety during their adventures.

Known for its dramatic landscapes and lush greenery, Sohra attracts thousands of tourists every year. However, the district administration has warned that water bodies, steep cliffs, and jungle trails become particularly treacherous during the rainy season.

Key guidelines include:

Avoid exploring alone near water bodies, cliffs, or forested areas.

Do not swim in unfamiliar or restricted areas.

Stay on marked trails and avoid leaning over steep drops.

Wear sturdy, non-slip footwear to prevent the risk of accidents.

Do not venture off designated paths, especially because dense vegetation can hide hazards.

Avoid touching unknown plants as they may be toxic.

Hire certified local guides for safe exploration.

Adhere strictly to warning signs and weather advisories.

Check weather updates.

The advisory also outlines mandatory safety measures for all tourist sites, including the deployment of trained lifeguards, installation of railings and markers, and availability of rescue equipment and first-aid protocols.

Safety standards:

Deploy trained lifeguards and safety personnel at water bodies and high-risk

areas to monitor visitors and respond to emergencies.

Maintain secure railings and barriers at cliffs and steep viewpoints.

Provide clear trail markers in jungles and hilly areas to prevent disorientation.

Display first aid and emergency protocols prominently at all sites.

Keep rescue equipment accessible especially for water bodies.

For emergencies, visitors are advised to save the contact numbers of Sohra Police Station and Sohra Community Health Centre: 7638900103 and 8837360612.

Authorities have urge all tourists to “Stay Alert, Stay Safe, and Celebrate Sohra’s Splendor Responsibly.”