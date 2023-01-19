The State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ernest Mawrie slammed the AITC and alleged that its government is the most corrupt and has failed the State of West Bengal.



"You go see in West Bengal, you will see what is happening in the state..the Trinamool Congress has failed totally, no development in West Bengal", said Mawrie.

Mawrie further said that the BJP will win all the seats at the panchayat election in West Bengal on July 2023.

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On the claim of the Spokesperson of the AITC Mamata Banerjee that only her party can provide better governance to the people of Meghalaya, Mawrie said that if the people look at all the aspects, the State of West Bengal is a failure. "Weather in terms of law and order and it is the most corrupted State", he said.

Mawrie said that the WE Card schemes of the AITC are just an election promise and just a 'lip service' of the West Bengal-based political party to the people of Meghalaya.

"We have collected all the information, there is a total failure in terms of development in the state of West Bengal and the law and order in the state is very deteriorating", he added.

