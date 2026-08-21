Sale of petrol, diesel in loose quantities prohibited in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills

The West Jaintia Hills district administration has prohibited the sale and distribution of petrol and diesel in loose quantities across the district, citing concerns over public safety and the possibility of further escalation of an ongoing agitation.

The District Magistrate issued the order under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) with immediate effect and said it would remain in force until further orders.

The order comes a day after a rally organised by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU), amid the prevailing situation and the possibility of further intensification of the agitation.

The district administration said the restriction was necessary to ensure public safety, protect public property and prevent any untoward incident.

The order prohibits the sale of petrol and diesel in jerry cans, bottles and other containers without proper authorisation. It noted that the unauthorised sale and hoarding of petroleum products pose serious risks, including fire hazards and threats to life and property, besides the potential to disrupt public order.

The administration said the restriction was also in accordance with provisions governing petroleum products under the Petroleum Act, 1934.

Anyone found violating the order will face legal action under Section 223 of the BNS and other relevant provisions of law.

However, the supply of diesel for mobile towers and road construction companies will continue in accordance with standing orders issued by the District Magistrate. Such supplies will remain subject to compliance with the Petroleum Act, 1934, and applicable regulations.