Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Thursday acknowledged that cabinet minister Sanbor Shullai's reaction against the assembly speaker Metbah Lyngdoh was “not appropriate.”

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Labour Minister Shullai stoked controversy during a meeting attended by local legislators and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on July 6. Lyngdoh was expressing concern over crimes committed against tribals across the nation when Minister Shullai interrupted by saying that no atrocities have been committed against tribals in India.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Party (UDP) has demanded strict action against Shullai for for his "unparliamentary, uncivil, and unruly" behavior in disrupting assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh's speech.

Paul Lyngdoh, working president of the UDP, stated that the party has taken serious note of what happened and promised to write to the chief minister to take proper action against the minister. The party convened a special meeting yesterday to discuss the issue.

Sangma, interacting with media today, said that the concerns raised by the UDP have been noted and he is examining how to move forward in that matter. "I was there of course and very much saw what happened. Of course, it was not appropriate at that point of time, especially keeping in mind the honorable presidential candidate was present out there. And the concerns and the issues that the honorable Speaker raised were generic kinds of concerns.”

“We have noted those concerns and will act appropriately”, Sangma said, adding that the matter is being “examined.”