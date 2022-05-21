Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has ruled out the possibility of repealing the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021 saying its repeal would cost the state about Rs 10 crore revenue loss.

He said the Act is required to regulate existing gambling parlours which have been there for the past 25 years in the hill state.

If we repeal (the Act) then there will be nothing to regulate and we will only be losing close to Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore of revenue, the Chief Minister told reporters on Friday night.

His statement came in the wake of the growing demands from certain Church bodies and organizations for repealing the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021.