Family members of the murdered Raja Raghuvanshi have commended the Meghalaya police's handling of the high-profile case, as forensic teams began reconstructing the crime scene at Wei Sawdong falls in Sohra on Tuesday.

The investigation took a significant step forward when the Forensic Crime Scene Unit arrived at the waterfall location where Raja Raghuvanshi was killed. State Disaster Response Force personnel and Meghalaya police also reached the spot to recreate the murder scene in the presence of the five accused, including the victim's wife Sonam Raghuvanshi and four alleged accomplices - Raj Kushwaha, Akash, Vishal and Anand.

Police have made crucial progress in gathering evidence. "We have recovered a sharp weapon which had been purchased by the accused from Guwahati to commit the murder," a senior police official said.

Sachin Raghuvanshi, brother of the deceased, expressed confidence in the ongoing probe while demanding severe punishment for the perpetrators. "I am very satisfied with the investigation being done by Meghalaya Police. Meghalaya was defamed due to Sonam Raghuvanshi, and strict action should be taken against her. I appeal to the government to award life imprisonment until death to Sonam," he said.

Another brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, voiced his anguish over the betrayal by someone so close to the victim. "Meghalaya Police is working well to deliver justice to Raja. If I come face to face with her (Sonam), I will ask her why she killed Raja, what was his fault," he said.

The family has raised serious concerns about inconsistencies in statements given by the accused. Speaking earlier on June 15, Vipin Raghuvanshi called for narco tests, questioning the credibility of the suspects' testimonies.

"The way Sonam and Raj are misleading the police is shocking. Once a narco test is done, it will be revealed how much Sonam is lying about it. How all the accused are lying indicates that they may know more about the murder," he told ANI, also questioning why Sonam's parents have remained silent throughout the investigation.

East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed that authorities are working to file the chargesheet against all accused within the required timeframe.

The case has drawn attention beyond the immediate investigation, with political leaders weighing in on its broader implications. Meghalaya BJP President Rikman G Momin defended the state's reputation while praising law enforcement efforts.

"The blame has already been placed on our state, so those who are blaming have to come and apologise to our state. Meghalaya is a safe and tourist-friendly state... I salute the Meghalaya police for cracking this case," he said.

The murder case has sparked public outrage, with a candle march held in Indore demanding justice and a thorough investigation. According to police, the conspiracy involved Sonam Raghuvanshi and four accomplices in the premeditated killing of her husband, who had initially been reported as missing before the murder was uncovered.