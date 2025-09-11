Sawmer stun Rangdajied with 1-0 win in Shillong Premier League

Sawmer pulled off the biggest shock of the Shillong Premier League 2025 so far, edging past Rangdajied United 1-0 in Round 5 at the SSA Stadium, Polo, on September 10.

Second-half substitute Khainkupar Iawphniaw proved to be the match-winner, striking in the 63rd minute to hand Sawmer only their second victory of the season.

The result piles pressure on Rangdajied, who have struggled to find their rhythm this year. Once considered title contenders, they have now failed to score in three of their five games, managing just two goals overall—one of which was an own goal.

For Sawmer, the win was more than just three points. After shipping 19 goals in their previous four matches, they registered their first clean sheet of the campaign and moved up to fifth place on the table with 6 points.

The first half saw chances at both ends. Sawmer’s Bickyson Kharkongor was denied by a goal-line clearance, while Rangdajied keeper Kerichard L Marshillong pulled off a brilliant save in the 24th minute. RUFC almost went ahead through Benny Khriam’s diving header, but his effort went straight to Sawmer goalkeeper Pyrshangbanbha Dkhar.

The breakthrough arrived after sustained Sawmer pressure in the second half. A loose ball rolled to Iawphniaw on the left, and though Rangdajied defender Denelson Pyngrope got a touch, he couldn’t stop the shot from crossing the line.

Rangdajied’s best opportunity came in the 73rd minute when Micky Marwein pounced on a fumble by Pyrshangbanbha, but the keeper recovered quickly and the ball deflected out for a corner.

The defeat saw Rangdajied slip to seventh in the standings with just 5 points. Meanwhile, Sawmer will hope this result marks a turning point in their season after a difficult start.

Today, league leaders Nangkiew Irat take on eighth-placed Laitkor at 4:30 pm.