Schoolboy killed, seven injured after truck rams school bus in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi

A schoolboy was killed and seven others seriously injured after a clinker-laden truck crashed into a stationary school bus near Byrnihat in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district on the morning of February 19.

The accident took place around 8 am at 17th Mile when a bus belonging to Mount Zion Academy had halted to pick up students. Police said a Guwahati-bound truck rammed into the bus from behind while nearly 20 students were on board.

Seven children sustained critical injuries and were referred to hospitals in Guwahati for advanced treatment. Others with minor injuries were admitted to Byrnihat Primary Health Centre.

One of the injured students, identified as Maxwell Lyngdoh, later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in the region, a police officer confirmed.

The truck driver and his helper fled immediately after the collision. Police have launched a manhunt to trace the duo and initiate legal proceedings.

Preliminary investigation suggests the impact was severe, leaving the rear portion of the bus badly damaged. Authorities are examining whether overspeeding or negligence led to the crash.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over heavy vehicle movement along the busy Byrnihat-Guwahati stretch during school hours.