Science and Technology driving inclusive growth in northeast: Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Meghalaya

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Monday, July 13 visited the headquarters of the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) in Shillong, where he reviewed the progress of science and technology institutions in the region and praised NECTAR's efforts in translating research into practical solutions for socio-economic development.

Singh chaired a comprehensive review meeting attended by the heads of several science and technology institutions, who presented updates on their ongoing programmes, key achievements and future initiatives. The presentations highlighted contributions in scientific research, technological innovation, capacity building and technology-driven development across the North East.

Following the meeting, the Minister visited several of NECTAR's flagship facilities and technology initiatives at its Barik Point campus. He commended the organisation for leveraging scientific innovation to improve livelihoods, strengthen research infrastructure, promote quality education and accelerate technology-led development in the region.

Among the projects reviewed was the Mobile Food Processing Unit (MPU), jointly developed by NECTAR and CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI). Describing it as a "processing on wheels" solution, Dr. Singh said the initiative enables food processing technologies to reach farmers directly, facilitating value addition, skill development and enhanced livelihood opportunities, particularly for small and marginal farmers.

The Minister also reviewed NECTAR's interventions under the PM-DevINE scheme, including the Vasundhara Soil Organic Carbon Detection Laboratory-cum-Manufacturing Unit developed using technology transferred from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). He said the facility would provide accurate in-situ soil testing solutions and benefit farmers, researchers and agricultural institutions.

During his visit, Singh toured NECTAR's STEM Education Laboratory, which offers experiential learning in robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, 3D printing and innovation-based education. Operational since January 2025, the laboratory has attracted hundreds of students from Shillong and neighbouring districts.

The Minister also inaugurated NECTAR's advanced GeoInformatics Laboratory, which houses 17 advanced drones, including LiDAR and hyperspectral-enabled vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) platforms, supported by high-performance computing infrastructure and specialised geospatial software. He said the facility represents one of the most advanced geospatial technology centres in the North Eastern Region.

Highlighting NECTAR's capacity-building initiatives, Dr. Singh noted that the Centre has trained 569 drone technicians, 247 GIS and remote sensing professionals, 107 certified drone pilots through its Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO), and more than 4,500 students in emerging technologies. These programmes have also generated livelihood opportunities for over 190 youth from the region.

Expressing confidence in NECTAR's future, the Minister said the institution is well positioned to emerge as a National Centre of Excellence in geospatial science, drone technology, artificial intelligence and technology-led rural development.

During interactions with the directors and regional heads of key scientific institutions, including CSIR-NGRI, NEIST, CMERI, IAAST, IIG-DST, CSO-NCS-IMD and IBSD-DBT, Dr. Singh called for greater convergence among research institutions to maximise their collective impact in the North East. He urged them to work in a mission mode by combining their expertise in innovation, capacity building, technology transfer and evidence-based policy support to deliver tangible benefits for the region.

The Minister also encouraged the institutions to align their future programmes with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and the Prime Minister's development priorities for the North Eastern Region through enhanced inter-institutional collaboration and greater translation of scientific research into field-level applications.

Congratulating NECTAR and its partner institutions on their achievements, Minister Singh said the initiatives reflect the Government of India's commitment to harnessing science and technology for inclusive development and improving the quality of life of people across the North East.