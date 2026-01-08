Scorpions to launch 'Coming Home 2026' tour in Shillong

Shillong will become the first Indian city to host legendary German rock band Scorpions when they launch their Coming Home 2026 tour at JN Stadium on April 21, marking the end of a nearly two-decade-long wait for Indian fans.

The choice of Shillong as the opening venue underscores the northeastern city's deep-rooted connection to rock music, a cultural identity that has earned it recognition as India's rock capital. Meghalaya Tourism is supporting the Shillong leg of the tour, with The Circus serving as event partner.

The four-city tour, produced by BookMyShow Live, will then move to Delhi-NCR's HUDA Grounds on April 24, Bengaluru's NICE Grounds on April 26, and conclude in Mumbai at Jio Gardens, BKC on April 30.

Klaus Meine, the band's frontman, expressed enthusiasm about reconnecting with Indian audiences. "We are incredibly excited to finally be touring India again after such a long time and are looking forward to meeting our many, many fans in India," he said.

Guitarist Rudolf Schenker highlighted the significance of bringing their Coming Home concert series to India sixty years after the band's formation, calling it "a unique celebration for our fans and for us."

Tickets will be available through a phased release. An artist pre-sale opens on 14 January at noon IST, followed by an exclusive pre-sale for Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card holders on 15 January at noon. General sales begin at 1 pm IST on January 17, exclusively through BookMyShow.

The tour falls under Bandland On Tour, an extension of BookMyShow Live's rock and alternative music platform. Naman Pugalia, chief business officer for live events at BookMyShow, described the tour as "a watershed moment for rock culture in the country."

Formed in 1965, Scorpions have sold over 120 million records globally and performed in more than 80 countries. The band's catalogue includes era-defining tracks such as Rock You Like a Hurricane, Still Loving You and Wind of Change, alongside landmark albums including Love at First Sting and Crazy World.

The tour follows the release of what the band has indicated will be their final studio album, lending the performances an air of finality for fans who have followed the group through five decades of hard rock history.