Search for missing Meghalaya official continues as strong currents hinder rescue efforts

Search operations for Agriculture Officer Teseng M Sangma, who was swept away by the Ganol River in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills on Sunday, continued for the second consecutive day, with no breakthrough reported.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, supported by the Fire and Emergency Services, began the day’s efforts at 6:30 am, focusing on areas downstream near Pelga Waterfalls. However, operations were called off at 7 pm due to poor visibility and unsafe conditions.

Authorities say the swollen river, intensified by heavy rain and water discharge from the Ganol Hydel Project at Chibragre, has made the rescue operation extremely difficult. Swift currents and rising water levels have posed a serious challenge to the teams involved.

Director of Civil Defence, Meghalaya, MK Sangma, visited Pelga Waterfalls during the day to assess the situation and brief the search teams. He also provided operational inputs to assist in refining the ongoing efforts.

Teseng Sangma, posted in Ampati and residing in Tura, went missing during a family picnic near Sella Wari in West Garo Hills. According to police, he was caught in the strong current while trying to cross the river, which was in spate following overnight rainfall.

Despite support from local swimmers and volunteers, there has been no sign of the officer since he disappeared beneath the water.