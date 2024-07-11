The second edition of the Meghalaya Pineapple Festival kicked off at Dilli Haat, New Delhi, on July 10. Running until July 14, the event highlights the state's renowned Kew pineapples and agricultural heritage.

Organised by the Meghalaya government, the festival features farmers and entrepreneurs showcasing various pineapple varieties alongside artisanal products and authentic Meghalayan cuisine. Evening performances by local musicians add a cultural dimension to the event.

Meghalaya's pineapple industry recently achieved a significant milestone, exporting 3.5 million tonnes to the Middle East in June. The state's pineapples are noted for their low pesticide and heavy metal residue, as well as their superior sweetness, with a Brix value of 16-18.

The festival aims to provide exposure and market opportunities for Meghalayan farmers and entrepreneurs. Participating farmers will visit Azadpur Mandi and Mother Dairy facilities to gain insights into market conditions.

Beyond promoting pineapples, the event showcases success stories of Meghalayan growers and entrepreneurs, underlining the government's commitment to enhancing and preserving the state's agricultural heritage.

Visitors to Dilli Haat can experience this unique blend of flavours, culture, and entrepreneurship, offering a taste of Meghalaya in the heart of New Delhi.