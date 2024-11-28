Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has assured that the second phase of border talks with Assam will resume soon, ending the prolonged delay in addressing the unresolved boundary issues.

Breaking his silence on the matter, Sangma attributed the delay to elections, bypolls, and other pressing events.

Speaking to reporters, he stated that discussions would be scheduled after consulting with his Assam counterpart.

The border talks will address six sensitive areas of difference, including Langpih, Borduar, Deshdoomreah, Block I-II, Psiar-Khanduli, and Nongwah-Mawtamur.

Earlier, the talks were put on hold after the Meghalaya government extended the deadline for its three Regional Committees to submit reports until December 31, 2024.



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