Section 163 BNSS imposed in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills ahead of KSU protest rally

The East Khasi Hills district administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) ahead of a proposed protest rally by the Khasi Students Union (KSU).

The KSU was scheduled to hold a protest in East Khasi Hills on Friday. In view of the proposed rally and recent incidents of violence in Shillong, the administration has stepped up security arrangements to prevent any untoward situation.

Security personnel have been deployed at the proposed protest locations, while the administration is maintaining heightened vigilance across Shillong.

The imposition of Section 163 aims to prevent the gathering of large crowds and maintain public order and peace during the protest programme.

Tension continues to prevail in Shillong in the wake of the recent violence surrounding a KSU rally, with authorities taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of residents and prevent further escalation.