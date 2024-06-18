Incessant rainfall which has been ravaging Meghalaya led to a section of the road at Siju's Darang Boldak village being washed away, in South Garo Hills district being washed away, on June 16. The Rongdik river has also recorded increased water levels.

The incident resulted to disruption in the road connectivity between Nangalbibra and Baghmara which has in turn affected the route of travel from Williamnagar to Baghmara via Nangalbibra, and from Baghmara to Nangalbibra via Siju.

After the inclement weather impacted the critical route, authorities directed that only large vehicles would be allowed to navigate the damaged road. Meanwhile, a different route has suffered tremendous damage, following which no vehicles would be able to ply.



Meanwhile, the hilly regions in the areas which were lush green with plenty of trees have faced soil erosion and multiple landslides. Five houses were also severely impacted as a result of the landslides, according to media reports.

The Superintendent of Police, South Garo Hills district infomed that the Simsang river has been continuously swelling making it difficult for people to the Darang Boldak village.

Earlier, on June 17, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that extremely heavy rainfall is expected to lash the Northeast region, mainly Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the next 3-5 days.