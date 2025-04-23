Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has condemned the Kashmir terror attack as a "senseless act which caused irreparable harm to families."

"The terror attack at Pahalgam is a heinous act of violence that has caused immense suffering and loss of precious lives. We strongly condemn this senseless act, which targeted innocent lives and caused irreparable harm to families and communities," he posted on X.

More than 25 tourists were killed when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Pahalgam town, breaking the calm of a regular Tuesday afternoon with scores of people enjoying their day out.

Among the victims was Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang, a native of Tajang village in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. Corporal Hailyang was visiting the scenic valley with his wife, who survived the horrific incident.

Urging everyone to unite against terrorism, Sangma added, "Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones, and we stand in solidarity with those affected."

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also expressed his grief following the tragedy. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror," Khandu said.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday also condemned the terror attack.

In a post on X, the Manipur Raj Bhavan said that Bhalla "strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir. He extended condolences to the bereaved and prayed for the injured."

Manipur is currently under the President's rule.