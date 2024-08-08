A BJP leader in Meghalaya has urged the state government to set up camps to rehabilitate Garo, Khasi and other tribals from Bangladesh affected by political unrest.

In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday, BJP vice-president Bernard N. Marak requested the establishment of a humanitarian camp to support these refugees if they are allowed to enter India.

Marak emphasised the need to provide temporary shelter and support to these groups while ensuring their deportation back to Bangladesh once the situation improves.



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Marak, who is also a member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, highlighted that the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh has resulted in significant loss of lives and increased risks for those attempting to cross the border.

He proposed using the Mahari system in Garo Hills, which has a strong clan-based network, to assist in the identification, rehabilitation, and eventual deportation of the refugees.

This system, he explained, could help in effectively managing the temporary rehabilitation of the displaced persons.