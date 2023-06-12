In an effort to combat the alarming rise of drug abuse in Meghalaya, the state government has declared a full-scale war against the pervasive drug menace. Paul Lyngdoh, the minister in charge of social welfare, convened a meeting with concerned authorities to assess the gravity of the situation.

Recent data reveals a worrisome surge in addiction rates and the number of drug users since the last recorded figures in 2019, Lyngdoh informed reporters during a press briefing. Drawing attention to the severity of the issue, the minister identified seven districts in the state as hotspots experiencing an unprecedented surge in drug abuse.

"The government's commitment to eradicating the detrimental effects of drug trafficking on society has been reignited today. We are prepared to employ all necessary measures, even adopting a war footing, to combat this problem," stated Lyngdoh.

During the meeting, attended by the Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya, Director of the Social Welfare Department, the Health Department, and Superintendents of Police (SPs), several loopholes in the existing Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) of 1985 were brought to light. The need for the Meghalaya government to establish comprehensive rules and regulations was emphasized.

Lyngdoh announced that the draft policy of the "Drug Reduction Elimination & Action Mission" (DREAM) project has been approved and officially notified. The primary objective of the DREAM project is to create a drug-free Meghalaya. Under this mission, a dedicated Mission Director and a team will coordinate the efforts of various interconnected departments involved in addressing the issue.

In support of the DREAM mission, a budget allocation of 5 crores has been set aside for publicity campaigns and awareness programs, ensuring a holistic approach in tackling the drug problem.