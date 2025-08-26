Seven northeast educators receive nod for National Teachers’ Awards 2025

Seven teachers from India's northeastern states have been recognised among the 45 recipients of the National Teachers' Awards 2025, highlighting the region's dedication to educational excellence despite its geographical challenges.

The awards, announced by the Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy, will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu on Teachers' Day, September 5. Each recipient receives Rs 50,000 in cash, a certificate, and a silver medal.

Leading the northeastern representation is Nang Ekthani Mounglang from Government Secondary School Pachin in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district. The state's remote terrain often makes educational delivery challenging, making such recognition particularly significant for mountain educators.

From Nagaland, Peleno Petenilhu of John Government Higher Secondary School in Viswema, Kohima, joins the prestigious list. Nagaland has consistently invested in education infrastructure, with teachers playing crucial roles in bridging cultural and linguistic diversity.

Manipur's contribution comes through Koijam Machasana from Ghari Upper Primary School in Imphal West, while Sikkim is represented by Karma Tempo Ethenpa from PM SHRI Mangan SSS. Both states have made notable strides in primary education accessibility.

Dr Heipor Uni Bang from KB Memorial Secondary School in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills brings recognition to the state known for its high literacy rates. Meghalaya's matrilineal society has traditionally valued education, particularly for girls.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma also took to Twitter to congratulate Dr. Bang. The chief minister said the achievement was a matter of great pride for Meghalaya as it reflected Dr. Bang’s unwavering dedication and impactful contribution to education. “Congratulations to Dr. Heipor Uni Bang … for being selected for the prestigious National Teachers’ Awards 2025,” Sangma wrote, adding that the honour highlighted his “exceptional service” to the field of education.

Tripura's Bidisha Majumder from Hariananda English Medium H.S. School in Gomati district and Assam's Debajit Ghosh from Namsang TE Model School in Dibrugarh complete the northeastern contingent.

Northeast states, despite facing unique challenges including connectivity issues and diverse linguistic backgrounds, continue producing dedicated educators.

Nationally, Maharashtra and Bihar lead with three teachers each, while states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal contribute two teachers each. Five teachers from the Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) programme will also receive recognition.