A second-grade student from Meghalaya has become the state's youngest Nikshay Mitra at just seven years old, dedicating her pocket money to help tuberculosis patients fight the disease.

Abha S Nongrum, who studies at Little Flower School in Shillong, saves portions of money given by her parents and relatives to purchase nutritional packages for TB patients across the state. She also plans to visit patients when possible to provide moral support alongside the food supplies.

The Nikshay Mitra program, part of India's National TB Elimination Programme, recognises individuals who pledge support to TB patients. Abha's commitment stands out not only for her young age but for her understanding that proper nutrition plays a crucial role in patient recovery.

"Little did she know that her small contribution could be the greatest blessing in someone's life," her mother said.

The seven-year-old is also accomplished in sports, having won a silver medal in state-level Taekwondo competitions and claiming victory in a marathon at age five.

Currently, 314 Nikshay Mitras operate in Meghalaya, supporting 2,327 TB patients. Nationally, the program has enrolled 253,809 volunteers who assist patients in their treatment journey.

India carries the world's highest tuberculosis burden, with the government targeting complete elimination by 2025 - five years ahead of global goals. The Nikshay Mitra initiative aims to reduce stigma around the disease while providing practical support to those undergoing treatment.

Abha's involvement highlights how community participation, regardless of age, contributes to public health efforts. Her case demonstrates that individual actions, however small, can have meaningful impact on patients battling the infectious disease.

The announcement was made by the District Tuberculosis Officer for East Khasi Hills district in Shillong on Thursday.