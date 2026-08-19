Shillong administration launches drive to clear overhanging cable wires

The Shillong district administration on August 19 launched a special drive to remove overhanging and improperly laid cable wires from key parts of the city, following directions from Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The drive covered areas around the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, IGP Point and Raj Bhavan, where several overhead cables were found hanging in an unorganised manner.

Officials said the exercise was aimed at improving public safety, reducing inconvenience and making Shillong’s streets more orderly.

The administration has also directed cable operators, service providers and other agencies to properly arrange and maintain their cables and remove wires that are no longer in use.

The district administration said similar drives will be carried out in other parts of Shillong as it seeks to improve the city’s public spaces and address issues arising from poorly managed utility infrastructure.