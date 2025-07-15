Shillong airport expansion gets judicial push as land acquisition moves forward

The High Court of Meghalaya has directed authorities to expedite the expansion of Shillong Airport, with significant progress reported on land acquisition for the crucial infrastructure project.

During a hearing on July 15, 2025, Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh reviewed the status of the airport development initiative, which requires 22 acres of land for runway extension and facility upgrades.

The state government has made substantial headway in securing the necessary land. The Cabinet approved the purchase of 11.75 acres from private landowners for Rs 72.17 crore on June 4, 2025, with the acquisition expected to be completed by July 2025. Additionally, the Ministry of Defence sanctioned the use of 10.30 acres of military land at Umroi Military Station on April 17, 2025, through a land exchange agreement.

The expansion plan centres on extending runway 4 by 571 meters, bringing its total length to 2,400 meters. Once completed, aircraft will land on runway 22 and take off from the extended runway 4, significantly improving the airport's operational capacity.

Dr N Mozika, Deputy Solicitor General representing the Airports Authority of India, informed the court that construction tenders would be awarded "immediately upon receipt of land from the State and Defence authorities and on obtaining the necessary environmental clearance." The authority also plans to remove obstacles like mounds and trees along the flight path.

However, the court emphasised that substantial work remains ahead. "From now, a substantial amount of work is required to be done at appreciable pace to make the project operational in the near future," the judges noted in their order.

The court directed all involved agencies—including the Ministry of Defence, state government, Airports Authority of India, and Director General of Civil Aviation—to take "expeditious steps" and "apply the necessary thrust for the project to become operational."

The case has been scheduled for further review on August 12, 2025, with all authorities required to submit progress reports. The court's continued oversight reflects the project's importance for connectivity in the northeastern region.

Additional Advocate General K Khan represented the state government, while P Yobin appeared as amicus curiae in the public interest litigation that initiated the judicial monitoring of this crucial infrastructure development.