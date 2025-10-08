Shillong airport expansion gets strong local backing at Umroi public hearing

Residents and village leaders from areas surrounding Umroi voiced strong support for the proposed expansion of Shillong Airport during a public hearing held on October 7. The consultation, organised by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, focused on plans to upgrade the airport to handle larger aircraft and improve regional air connectivity.

The expansion, estimated to cost ₹500 crore, will see the airport area increase from 5,000 sq m to 10,500 sq m. The project includes extending the runway from 1,829 metres to 2,400 metres, enabling operations of larger jets such as the Airbus A320. Once completed, the upgraded facility will accommodate five A320 aircraft at a time and allow direct flights to major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Officials from the Airports Authority of India said the development will include upgrades to the runway, taxiway and terminal building, aimed at enhancing efficiency and passenger experience. The project, currently in the tendering phase, is expected to be completed within 18 months after work begins.

Community representatives at the hearing expressed optimism that the project would boost economic activity and improve travel options for the region. They urged authorities to ensure that employment opportunities go primarily to local residents. Airport officials confirmed that nearby villagers will be given preference for semi-skilled and unskilled positions, while local candidates with the required qualifications will also be prioritised for specialised roles.

At present, nearly 80 per cent of Shillong Airport’s workforce is from the surrounding areas. Authorities expect job opportunities to increase significantly as passenger capacity expands from 1.5 million to nearly 6 million annually.

The expansion project, once completed, is expected to transform Shillong’s connectivity with the rest of India, reducing dependence on Guwahati for long-distance flights and supporting the state’s growing tourism and business sectors.