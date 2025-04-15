Shillong Airport may soon be capable of handling larger aircraft by 2026, marking a significant step in boosting connectivity and development in Meghalaya.

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, announced that expansion work at Shillong Airport is set to begin shortly.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has already floated a tender for the project.

The Rs 119 crore tender aims to upgrade the airport's infrastructure, increase passenger handling capacity, and enable operations of larger aircraft.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma had earlier described the project as a “game changer” for the region, highlighting its potential to enhance tourism, spur economic growth, and improve accessibility.

Once completed, the upgraded airport is expected to significantly strengthen Meghalaya’s aviation network and foster better integration with major cities across the country.