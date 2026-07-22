Shillong airport runway expansion to begin in weeks; Centre clears Rs 60 crore for Baljek upgrade

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on July 22 announced major progress on the state's aviation infrastructure, stating that the long-awaited expansion of the Umroi Airport runway will begin within the next few weeks, while the Centre has also approved over Rs 60 crore for upgrading Baljek Airport in Garo Hills.

Briefing reporters after his visit to New Delhi, Sangma said he met Union Civil Aviation Minister and senior ministry officials to review several aviation projects aimed at improving air connectivity in Meghalaya.

"The tender has been completed, the work has been allotted, and we expect that within a few weeks, the actual physical work for the extension of the runway will start," Sangma said.

He added that the Union Civil Aviation Minister is expected to visit Shillong after August 15 to personally review the progress of the runway expansion project.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided to take up the expansion of Baljek Airport under a new aviation scheme.

He said the Centre will invest more than ₹60 crore to strengthen the airport's infrastructure, enabling flight operations. The ministry is also in talks with operators to introduce 19-seater Dornier aircraft services from Baljek.

"We have been waiting for this for quite some time. Despite several challenges in the past, things are finally moving in the right direction, and I expect work at Baljek Airport to begin soon after the necessary paperwork is completed," Sangma said.

In another boost to regional connectivity, the Chief Minister said the state government has proposed nine locations for new helipads and heliports under the Centre's plan to expand helicopter connectivity across the Northeast.

According to Sangma, the ministry has given in-principle approval for three locations, with the state currently finalising the details.

"The Government of India is keen to improve helicopter connectivity in Meghalaya and the Northeast. Once the three locations are finalised and approved, they will be announced," he said.

Sangma added that the Union Civil Aviation Minister is likely to formally announce the approved heliport locations during his proposed visit to Meghalaya after August 15.