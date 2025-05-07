Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced significant progress on the long-awaited Shillong Airport runway expansion following a high-level meeting with Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"Attended a meeting chaired by the Hon'ble Union Minister for DoNER, Shri @JM_Scindia ji to discuss the modalities for the expansion of the runway at Shillong Airport. We are fully committed to completing all necessary formalities to commence the upgradation work at the earliest. Grateful to Shri Scindia ji for his valuable guidance and consistent support in advancing Meghalaya's development," Sangma tweeted.

The meeting comes days after the Meghalaya High Court directed authorities to expedite the airport expansion project. On April 30, a division bench comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh ordered fast-tracking of the expansion to address frequent flight cancellations and limited connectivity to the state capital.

The court emphasised that Shillong's single airport can currently accommodate only ATR aircraft due to its small area and short runway, causing "great inconvenience to people and tourists" while proving "detrimental to its economy and general welfare."

The expansion requires approximately 22 acres of land - 10.3 acres from the Defense Department and 11.7 acres from private landowners. While the Defense Department has agreed to provide its portion, the state government plans to acquire private land through direct negotiations rather than the lengthy Land Acquisition Act process.

A tender worth Rs 150 crores has already been issued for construction work, which would take approximately 18 months to complete after agreements are signed. The court has directed both central authorities to expedite their approval processes and make the expanded airport operational before the estimated two-year timeline.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 15, when progress reports are expected from both state and central agencies.