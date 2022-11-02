Along with the rest of the world, the Catholic faithful in Shillong observed All Souls' Day in at the Catholic cemetery, Laitumkhrah on November 3.

Christians remember the departed on this day and offered special prayers at their graves.

All Souls’ Day, wherein one commemorates and prays for all the faithful departed. All Souls’ Day is a day especially set apart so that one may remember and pray for our dear ones who have gone for their eternal reward and who are currently in a state of ongoing purification.

As a mark of remembrance, relatives and friends offered prayers and decorated their loved ones' graves with candles and flowers.

A Special Mass in the cemetery was observed. Through prayer, intercession, almsgiving and visits to cemeteries, Catholics commemorate the poor souls in purgatory and gain their indulgences.