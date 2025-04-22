The Cathedral Church in Laitumkhrah will host a Requiem Mass for Pope Francis today at 5:30 pm, following the pontiff's passing on April 21.

Archbishop of Shillong Victor Lyngdoh has called upon priests, religious members and lay faithful to attend the service. "We invite Priests, Religious and lay faithful to come and pray that our merciful Lord may grant Pope Francis eternal rest," stated the Archbishop in his official communication.

The Catholic Association of Shillong Archdiocese convened a condolence meeting at Bishop's House this evening to honour the late Pope. Association Vice President Ronnie Lyngdoh noted that additional instructions would be forthcoming from the Archbishop.

Archbishop Lyngdoh's statement praised Pope Francis as "a true shepherd of God's people, a champion for the cause of the poor and the marginalised." The statement highlighted the Pope's compassion for vulnerable populations and his environmental advocacy through the encyclical "Laudato Si'."

The Archdiocese has issued several directives in response to the Pope's death, including the tolling of church bells, displaying the Pope's portrait in churches and institutions, offering special Masses, and closing Catholic educational institutions on the day of the funeral.

During this period of sede vacante (vacant see), the Pope's name will be omitted from the Eucharistic Prayer until a new Pope is elected and installed. The Archbishop has also requested that celebrations be postponed during the mourning period.

The Archdiocese has placed the Church "under the protection and intercession of Mother Mary" during this time of transition.