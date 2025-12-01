Shillong bans overloaded hay trucks to prevent fire risks and road littering

The District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills has banned overloaded hay-laden trucks and pickup vehicles from operating within Shillong city limits, citing serious fire safety concerns.

Officials issued the prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita on December 1, following reports that overloaded hay vehicles pose significant risks when they come into contact with overhead electric wires. Authorities warned such incidents could trigger major fires across the city.

The ban also addresses a separate issue plaguing Shillong's streets. Hay falling from poorly secured loads has been littering roads throughout residential areas, creating public nuisances and hampering the district's ongoing annual cleaning campaign.

Violators will face prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The order takes effect immediately and will remain in place indefinitely.

District officials have not specified what alternatives hay transporters should pursue, though the order suggests properly secured loads within legal weight limits may still be permitted.