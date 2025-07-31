Shillong Catholic body slams ‘False’ arrest of nuns, urges Chhattisgarh CM’s intervention

An association of Catholic Christians in Meghalaya's Shillong has written to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, expressing concern over the arrest of two nuns for allegedly being involved in human trafficking and religious conversion. The group claimed that the charges were “baseless” and “falsely framed”.

Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on July 25. The arrests followed a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three women from the tribal-majority Narayanpur district and trafficking them.

The Catholic Association of Shillong (CAS), Meghalaya, led by former Congress MP Vincent H. Pala, stated that the arrested individuals were “only accompanying three young women, all above 18 years of age, with the full consent of their parents, for job opportunities.”

“Their work is in service to humanity, regardless of caste, creed or religion. We believe such actions help foster national growth and development,” the association said in its letter.

The organisation alleged that the arrests were “instigated by members of the Bajrang Dal and motivated by communal bias rather than any credible evidence.”

Describing the incident as “a violation of constitutional rights,” the association urged the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister to intervene for the “immediate and unconditional release” of those arrested.

“The charges against them were baseless and falsely framed,” the association reiterated, appealing to authorities to protect minority rights and prevent misuse of anti-conversion laws.

“This is an infringement on the right of minorities to practise their faith and engage in social work without fear of persecution,” the statement added.

It further noted that the nuns belong to the Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate and condemned what it called an “act of harassment.”