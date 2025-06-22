Jason Derulo, The Script to headline Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2025

Commemorating World Music Day, the Government of Meghalaya, on June 21, unveiled the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2025, announcing global music icons Jason Derulo and The Script as headliners for its November 14–15 edition.

The mega festival also marks a major leap in the state’s ambitious push for a sustainable “Concert Economy” that is transforming Meghalaya’s cultural and economic identity.

Set across iconic venues like Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Ward’s Lake, the festival promises a citywide celebration filled with concerts, pop-ups, and immersive experiences. With over 220 million records sold collectively, Jason Derulo and The Script are poised to deliver one of India’s biggest music nights.

Speaking on the occasion, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said, “Every concert is a celebration of who we are. We are not just hosting performances; we are building an economy of talent and identity that speaks to the world. We have seen how the concert economy is an aspect that has been worked on in Meghalaya, and how it was implemented here long before it was done in any other part of the country. We have now simply given it better structure and expanded it into much bigger programmes. We hope that, in the coming years, it will become even bigger,” Sangma also hinted at more global names being added to the lineup soon.

Backed by a Rs 23.5 crore investment for FY25, the state’s creative economy has already generated Rs 133.42 crore in economic impact. Festival-linked events in the past year attracted over 76,000 visitors, pushed up hospitality revenues to Rs 33.78 crore, and created over 5,500 daily jobs benefiting youth, women, artisans, and rural entrepreneurs.

Initiatives like the Meghalaya Grassroot Music Project (MGMP) have supported over 13,000 performances, registered 7,750+ artists, and fostered global-local cultural fusion — including moments like Ed Sheeran’s football match with local youth.

The launch of MGMP Season 3 saw a new logo reveal, recap video, award ceremony, and a Tourism Festival Booklet honouring Meghalaya’s cultural vibrancy. The evening ended with a performance by singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, who described Shillong as “one of the best places I’ve ever performed in.”

As plans for a trillion-rupee creative economy take shape, Meghalaya is focusing on zero-waste policies, infrastructure upgrades, and real-time concert impact tracking — laying down a roadmap for India’s future in cultural-led economic development.

Others who attended the event were Cyril V.D. Diengdoh, IAS, Director, Tourism Department; Vijay Kumar D., IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, Department of Tourism; members of the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP); MGMP artists, among others.