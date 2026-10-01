Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2026 returns to Madan Kurkalang after public demand

Shillong’s Cherry Blossom Festival 2026 is set to return to Madan Kurkalang in Bhoirymbong, reversing an earlier decision to shift the event to the newly developed New Shillong Highland Grounds at Mawkhanu.

The festival, scheduled for November 20 and 21, had announced the New Shillong Highland Grounds as its new permanent venue in August. The organisers have now decided to bring the festival back to Madan Kurkalang, citing public demand for the venue.

The change marks another turn in the festival’s evolving venue history. The event was initially held at the Polo Grounds in Shillong before moving to the RBDSA Sports Complex at Madan Kurkalang, Bhoirymbong, where it hosted some of its biggest editions. It returned to the Polo Grounds area for the 2025 edition, before the New Shillong Highland Grounds was announced as its new home for 2026.

The return to Madan Kurkalang also takes the festival back to a venue that has already hosted several of its largest international performances.

The 2023 edition, held at the RBDSA Sports Complex from November 17 to 19, was headlined by Grammy-winning R&B singer Ne-Yo, former Boyzone member Ronan Keating and DJ-producer Jonas Blue. The line-up also included Indian band Sanam, and several artistes from Meghalaya and the Northeast. Meghalaya Tourism described the venue as a large open-air space designed to accommodate the festival’s growing crowds.

The venue returned to the spotlight in 2024, when the festival brought Akon, Clean Bandit, Boney M and R3HAB to Madan Kurkalang. The edition also featured national artistes including Jasleen Royal and Kanika Kapoor, along with local acts such as Khasi Bloodz and Great Society.

According to Meghalaya Tourism, the 2024 festival recorded a footfall of 58,000. Reports at the time said the event attracted more than 50,000 visitors each day, with the RBDSA Sports Complex hosting multiple performances and festival attractions.

The 2023 edition also featured multiple stages, food and beverage areas, shopping spaces and entertainment zones, establishing Madan Kurkalang as a venue capable of handling a large-scale festival format.

After two editions at Madan Kurkalang, the festival moved back towards Shillong for its 2025 edition, which was held around the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Polo Grounds.

The 2025 line-up included Jason Derulo, The Script, Tyga, Diplo, Nora Fatehi and Aqua, alongside artistes from Meghalaya and the region. The festival also introduced extensive traffic and pedestrian-management measures around the Shillong venue.

The organisers subsequently announced that the 2026 edition would move to the New Shillong Highland Grounds, describing it as a permanent venue for large-scale concerts and festivals. Plans for the site included multiple entry and exit points, parking facilities and a dedicated traffic and mobility plan. The venue, located around 30 minutes from Shillong, was also intended to improve access for audiences travelling from Jowai, Assam and other neighbouring areas.

That plan has now been changed, with the festival returning to Madan Kurkalang.

The venue change comes as the festival prepares for another major international line-up.

R&B singer Khalid, rapper Swae Lee and American pop-rock band Boys Like Girls have been announced as the first international headliners for the 2026 edition. Two more international headliners are expected to be announced.

Khalid, known for songs including Young, Dumb & Broke, Location and Better, will headline one of the festival’s international performances. Swae Lee, best known for Sunflower, will also take the stage, while Boys Like Girls are expected to bring their pop-rock catalogue, including The Great Escape, to Shillong.

The festival has increasingly become one of Meghalaya’s biggest music and tourism events, drawing audiences from across India and international visitors. Its recent editions have combined international acts with local and national music, food, art, fashion and cultural programming.

The government has also positioned the festival as part of its wider plans to develop a concert economy in Meghalaya, with large-scale events expected to contribute to tourism while creating business and employment opportunities around hospitality, transport, food, retail and event services.

For 2026, however, the festival’s latest change means its international line-up will once again take centre stage at a venue that has already witnessed performances by Ne-Yo, Ronan Keating, Jonas Blue, Akon, Clean Bandit, Boney M and R3HAB.

After a proposed move to a new permanent ground, the Cherry Blossom Festival is heading back to a familiar stage — Madan Kurkalang.