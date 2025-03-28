Meghalaya's acclaimed Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival has secured the prestigious Best Festival Destination award at the India Today Tourism Awards, cementing its status as a premier cultural event.

Union Minister for Tourism & Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, presented the award to Miuke Fuje D Sangma from the Tourist Information Centre, representing Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh. The ceremony in New Delhi celebrated India's most outstanding tourism experiences.

The festival, held annually in November, transforms Shillong into a breathtaking canvas of pink and white cherry blossoms. Beyond its natural beauty, the event has become a cultural powerhouse, drawing thousands of visitors with its diverse programming.

The 2024 edition featured an electrifying musical lineup that crossed international boundaries. Global stars like Akon, Boney M, and Clean Bandit shared stages with other acts including Queen Sensation from Russia and Korn SK from Slovakia. Indian talents Jasleen Royal and Kanika Kapoor, alongside local bands like Khasi Bloodz and The Great Society, added local flavour to the international mix.

More than just a music festival, the event showcases Meghalaya's rich cultural landscape through fashion shows, art exhibitions, and local cuisine. Its success has significantly boosted tourism, positioning the state as a must-visit destination that blends natural splendor with cultural vibrancy.

The national award validates the festival's growing reputation and Meghalaya's innovative approach to cultural tourism.

The ceremony also featured insightful discussions on the future of India’s tourism industry. The event underlined the importance of sustainable development, strategic planning, and active collaboration between the government, tourism stakeholders, and local residents in ensuring long-term growth and prosperity for the state’s tourism sector