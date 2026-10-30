The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival will host an International Music Summit on November 19, a day before the two-day festival featuring American artistes Nelly and Khalid on November 20 and 21.

The summit, being organised in collaboration with India International Music Week, will bring together festival promoters, record labels, booking agents and other music industry professionals from across the world to explore opportunities for Meghalaya's music talent.

The programme will include panel discussions, workshops and interactions with artistes associated with the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP). It will be open to musicians and artistes from across the state, providing them an opportunity to connect with international industry professionals.

The 2026 edition, themed 'Year of Generations', will also introduce Cherry Blossom FIT CHECK, a fashion and self-expression competition carrying a total cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. Participants will be able to take part online and at the festival venue, with winners to be announced on the main stage.

Organisers have also announced a Red Bull Fan Zone, along with mixed martial arts (MMA), arm-wrestling, cosplay and other lifestyle activities as part of this year's programme.

Festival producer Rockski EMG credited the Meghalaya government with helping establish the event as a major music and tourism platform. The festival received the Music Festival of the Year award at EEMAX Global in 2025.

The organisers said the event has also created opportunities for local artistes, hospitality businesses and entrepreneurs, while bringing visitors to the state.

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival will be held on November 20 and 21 in Shillong, while the International Music Summit is scheduled for November 19.