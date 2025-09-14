Shillong College karatekas sweep all titles at inter-school tournament

Shillong College athletes delivered a commanding performance at the 12th Inter-School Karate Tournament 2025, clinching all four championship titles at the one-day competition held on September 13.

Organised by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association in partnership with Shillong College’s Sports Development Cell and backed by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, the event also served as a talent hunt for the 39th National Games, scheduled to be hosted by Meghalaya in 2027.

The college’s dominance was underlined by the individual victories of Gideon Tympuin (men’s open kata), Cheltis Shylla (men’s open kumite) and Rebeka Nongspung, who secured both the women’s open kata and kumite titles.

St Anthony’s College collected one silver and four bronze medals in the men’s category, while St Mary’s College and Lady Keane College earned a silver and a bronze each in the women’s kata. As per martial arts rules, both losing semifinalists were awarded joint third-place finishes.

Principal Dr S Khongwir, chief guest at the closing ceremony, lauded the efforts of the student athletes. The guest of honour, Meghalaya State Olympic Association general secretary Finely L Pariat, also congratulated the participants and organisers.

Full results:

Men’s Open Kata

1st – Gideon Tympuin (Shillong College)

2nd – Bhawanchwadame L Mawphlang (St Anthony’s College)

3rd – Damebanmerbha S Blah (St Anthony’s College)

3rd – Samebanmerbha S Blah (St Anthony’s College)

Men’s Open Kumite

1st – Cheltis Shylla (Shillong College)

2nd – Gideon Tympuin (Shillong College)

3rd – Jake Damian Syiemiong (St Anthony’s College)

3rd – Samebanmerbha S Blah (St Anthony’s College)

Women’s Open Kata

1st – Rebeka Nongspung (Shillong College)

2nd – Melvarika Kharbani (St Mary’s College)

3rd – Sweety Ranee (Lady Keane College)

3rd – Daphilahun M Wahlang (Shillong College)

Women’s Open Kumite

1st – Rebeka Nongspung (Shillong College)

2nd – Carene Sohiong (Shillong College)

3rd – Larisha Kurbah (Shillong College)

3rd – Kynjailin L Mawnai (Shillong College)