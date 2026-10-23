A cosplayer from Shillong will represent India at an international competition in Singapore in December, adding to the growing presence of artists from the Northeast in the global cosplay community.

Donald Khumlo, known professionally as Zacky D, is set to compete at Cosplay Fight Club: All-Star Team Battle, scheduled for December 11-13, 2026. He has spent nearly a decade developing his skills in costume-making, character portrayal and performance.

Khumlo has previously represented India at several international events, including the World Cosplay Summit 2023 in Japan, the Gamers8 Cosplay Cup 2023 in Saudi Arabia, and Pop Culture Hiroshima in Japan in 2020 and 2022.

Cosplay involves recreating fictional characters through costumes, make-up, props and performance. Competitions often assess not only the accuracy and craftsmanship of costumes but also how participants interpret and portray their chosen characters on stage.

The Singapore event will feature multiple rounds, including Spotlight Performance, Character Challenge and a five-member-versus-five-member team battle. Participants will be judged on elements such as costume craftsmanship, storytelling, choreography and stage presence.

The confirmed judging panel includes Richard Cetrone, a Hollywood actor and stunt performer whose credits include Wonder Woman, Justice League and Captain America: Civil War. Japanese writer Nobuyuki Takahashi, widely credited with coining the term “cosplay” in the 1980s, will also be part of the panel.

Khumlo's participation adds to his record of appearances at international cosplay events, bringing an artist from Meghalaya into a competitive space that connects costume design, performance and popular culture.

His upcoming appearance in Singapore will also place the spotlight on the cosplay scene in the Northeast, where artists are exploring creative avenues linked to global entertainment and fan culture.