Two men were convicted and sentenced for child sexual offenses in separate court rulings on March 18 at the Court of Special Judge (POCSO) in Shillong.

Maitshaphrang Kharmawlong was sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He received an additional three-year sentence under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation, with a separate fine of Rs 5,000. If he fails to pay the fines, he will face additional simple imprisonment.

In a separate case, Demonstar Kharbani was convicted under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment. He was also fined Rs 3,000, with the option of additional simple imprisonment for non-payment.

Both cases were initially registered at the Rynjah Police Station. The first case was investigated by Inspector Raymond Kurkalang, currently posted at Mawngap Police Station, while the second was investigated by Inspector Lily D Sangma from Sadar Police Station.

The convictions were delivered by Special Judge Swapna G Momin, emphasising the judicial system's commitment to prosecuting crimes against children.