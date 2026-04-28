Shillong court grants bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

A court in Shillong on April 28 granted bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman from Indore.

Sonam, who had been lodged in a Shillong jail for several months, was granted relief after the fourth hearing. The development was confirmed by the victim’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi.

The case, which has drawn attention in Madhya Pradesh, pertains to the alleged murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, in which his wife has been named as the main accused.

According to sources, Sonam’s bail applications had earlier been rejected three times by the court. In contrast, other accused in the case, Lokendra Singh Tomar, Balbir Ahirwar and Shilom James — had already been granted bail.

However, the court has now allowed Sonam’s plea.

Meanwhile, Raj Kushwaha, the alleged accomplice in the case, continues to remain in judicial custody.

Family members of the deceased said the decision has come as a setback in their pursuit of justice.

Raja Raghuvanshi had gone missing on May 23 during the couple’s honeymoon, and his mutilated body was found on June 2 near a waterfall in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district. Sonam and several others, including her alleged boyfriend, were later arrested in connection with the case.

“The accused has been granted bail by the court. However, necessary legal procedures are being followed and the police will continue to pursue the matter as per law,” said Vivek Syiem.