Shillong cracks down on illegal soil dumping amid monsoon concerns

Authorities in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills District have imposed strict restrictions on the dumping of soil and construction debris, citing rising environmental and public health risks ahead of the monsoon season.

An order issued by the District Magistrate under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita highlights growing concerns over “indiscriminate disposal” of earth, stones and boulders generated from construction activities across the district. Officials noted that such materials are frequently dumped along roadsides and near water bodies “without identifying proper dumping ground and without prior intimation or permission from the concerned Authorities”.

Rapid construction—ranging from housing and roads to pipelines and commercial projects—has led to large quantities of loose soil and debris being extracted and discarded. During heavy rainfall, this waste is washed into rivers and rivulets, contaminating key drinking water sources in the region.

The order warns that pollution caused by such practices has already begun affecting water quality, making it “unfit for consumption and domestic use”, while also posing risks to aquatic life and human health. Authorities further cautioned that continued dumping could “result in scarcity of drinking water” and broader environmental damage.

To curb the situation, the administration has prohibited unauthorised construction activities involving excavation without proper mitigation measures or official permission. Violations of Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016, as well as non-compliance with environmental safeguards issued by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, have also been brought under scrutiny.

Specific activities such as unregulated extraction of earth for infrastructure projects and dredging of rivers and reservoirs without adherence to guidelines have been flagged. Construction carried out without designated dumping sites for soil and debris will also face action.

Officials described the move as necessary “in larger public interests”, particularly with the monsoon expected to exacerbate the spread of pollutants into water systems.

The order has come into immediate effect across the district and will remain in force until further notice.