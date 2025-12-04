Shillong Cricket Association demands MCA elections be scrapped over “grave violations” of BCCI guidelines

The Shillong Cricket Association has raised serious objections to the conduct of the Meghalaya Cricket Association's General Elections 2025, calling the process "fundamentally defective" and demanding an immediate restart of the entire electoral exercise.

In a strongly worded statement issued on December 4, 2025, the SCA accused the MCA of deliberately suppressing voter identities, curtailing the campaign period, and violating constitutional timelines in a manner that undermines the integrity of the election scheduled for December 9.

The most significant charge relates to the timing of voter disclosure. Unlike the BCCI's 2025 elections, where the draft electoral roll clearly identified all voting representatives before nominations opened, the MCA released only a list of member associations without naming their representatives. Candidates were forced to file nominations "blind", without knowing their voter base, according to the SCA.

"This forced candidates to file nominations 'blind', without knowing their voter base or being able to assess winning chances," the association stated, adding that representative names were only uploaded to the MCA website after the closure of nominations on December 3.

The SCA highlighted further procedural irregularities. Whilst the BCCI framework provides two full days for objections to the draft electoral roll, the MCA allowed less than 24 hours—and did so when individual representatives' names had not even been disclosed, "effectively nullifying the statutory right of objection".

Campaign time has also been significantly compressed. The BCCI model ensures at least nine days of effective campaigning after finalisation of the electoral roll. In the MCA election, candidates have only six real days after the delayed publication of representative names, despite a notified campaign period starting from 2 December. The SCA noted that candidates were "deprived of even one full day within MCA's own schedule".

The association also pointed to uncertainty over the polling venue. Whilst the BCCI conducts elections at its clearly notified headquarters, the MCA has not specified the actual venue for polling and declaration of results, despite using its official address for all correspondence. Past practice shows that elections have often been held away from headquarters without explanation, the SCA said.

A direct constitutional violation has also been alleged. The BCCI rules mandate that the electoral roll must be published not later than one week before the AGM—a safeguard incorporated into the MCA constitution. However, the MCA released the final list of representatives only six days before the election, simultaneously denying any opportunity for objections.

The SCA has called upon the Electoral Officer to "declare the current MCA election process null and void" and restart the entire process with proper procedures, including publication of a draft roll with names, a genuine objection period, and only thereafter a fresh nomination window. The association also demanded clear notification that polling will take place at the MCA headquarters in Shillong.

If the Electoral Officer cannot ensure such a process, the SCA requested that he "consider stepping down from the position" to allow "a more neutral and independent officer to take charge of ensuring an unbiased election".

In a significant development, the SCA disclosed that the Deputy Commissioner has ordered an inquiry into the conduct of the Meghalaya Cricket Association General Elections 2025 following a petition. This official intervention, triggered by the pattern of departures from the BCCI framework already highlighted by the SCA, reinforces the seriousness of concerns about transparency, legality and fairness in the electoral process.

The SCA's comparison with BCCI procedures reveals stark contrasts. The BCCI published its draft electoral roll 15 days before the election and the final roll nine days in advance. The MCA published its draft roll 12 days before and the final roll just six days ahead. The BCCI allowed two full days for objections with six-hour windows daily, whilst the MCA permitted less than 24 hours without names being disclosed initially.

The association characterised these deviations as not "minor technical lapses but a concerted attempt to skew outcomes, undermine free and fair elections, and erode confidence in cricket governance in Meghalaya".

The MCA elections are scheduled to proceed on December 9, 2025, but now face significant questions about their legitimacy and adherence to established electoral frameworks.