A stretch of Meghalaya's Shillong-Dawki road has become highly vulnerable to landslides following incessant rainfall, prompting authorities to issue a public advisory urging commuters to avoid non-essential travel over the next few hours.

The road stretch between Km 24+00 to Km 37+00 is at risk due to the ongoing heavy rainfall across the state.

Authorities have also expressed concern over the entire length of the Shillong-Dawki road, warning of possible disruptions and urging the public to remain cautious as weather conditions continue to deteriorate.

Meanwhile, reports confirmed that continuous overnight rainfall has caused significant waterlogging along National Highway-6, particularly in the 9th Mile, 12th Mile, and Jorabat areas near the flyover, according to the Ri Bhoi Police.

While traffic congestion continues in these areas, vehicles are moving at reduced speeds. Police have said they are actively working to normalise traffic flow, including removing uprooted trees that have blocked several sections of NH-6 and other nearby roads.

Travelers are urged to remain cautious and follow official updates as the situation develops.