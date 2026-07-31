Shillong derby kicks off Durand Cup as Lajong target title, Nongkseh make historic debut

The 135th Durand Cup gets underway in Shillong on July 31 with an all-Meghalaya clash as Shillong Lajong FC take on Nongkseh Sports & Social Cultural Club (SS&CC) in the opening Group E fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The match carries added significance for Meghalaya football, with Shillong hosting the Durand Cup for the third successive year. For the first time, three clubs from the state are competing in Asia's oldest football tournament, marking a milestone for football in the region.

For Shillong Lajong, the campaign offers another chance to go one step further after reaching the semi-finals in the previous two editions, their best performances in the competition. Head coach Birendra Thapa said the team's objective this year is clear — to reach the final and lift the trophy after falling short in the last two seasons.

Thapa, however, expects a difficult contest against the newly crowned Meghalaya State League champions, saying Nongkseh have assembled a strong squad and will pose a serious challenge.

Nongkseh SS&CC, meanwhile, are preparing for the biggest match in the club's history as they make their maiden appearance in the Durand Cup. Despite being tournament debutants, the side includes several players with experience in the I-League, Indian Super League and previous Durand Cup campaigns.

Captain Hardy Cliff Nongbri, who previously led Shillong Lajong to the semi-finals of the 133rd Durand Cup, will now face his former club. While acknowledging Lajong's quality, he expressed confidence in Nongkseh's blend of experienced and young players, saying the team would give its best to secure victory.

Head coach Joseph Naik described participation in the Durand Cup as a significant opportunity for the club. While praising Shillong Lajong's contribution to Indian football, he said Nongkseh have worked hard to earn their place and are determined to make an impact.

The local derby is expected to be fiercely contested despite the familiarity between the two squads. Several players have previously shared dressing rooms or competed against each other in local competitions over the years.

Shillong Lajong captain Kenstar Kharshong said Nongkseh possess experienced players and predicted an entertaining contest, while expressing hope that supporters would turn up in large numbers.

Preparations at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium have been underway for weeks ahead of the tournament. Pitch curator Uttam Kalita, who has overseen the playing surface for all three Durand Cup editions in Shillong, said hosting the tournament continues to motivate the ground staff, adding that both teams are evenly matched.

Officials associated with the event also welcomed Shillong's growing role as a Durand Cup venue. State Sports Council field officer Nicholas said the stadium was built to host major tournaments and expressed hope that one of the local clubs would progress deep into the competition.

Local organisers said public interest in the tournament has grown steadily with each edition. Smita Chettri, whose agency has worked on all three editions in Shillong, said expectations continue to rise as football supporters have embraced the tournament over the years.

Fans across the city remain divided over the outcome, with many backing Shillong Lajong's experience while others believe Nongkseh can script a memorable debut. Supporter Vebanshar Kharkongor said the tournament has strengthened football culture in Meghalaya by allowing local players to compete against top clubs, although he tipped Lajong to edge the contest.

Beyond the result, Friday's fixture reflects the growing stature of Meghalaya football. While Shillong Lajong begin another bid for a maiden Durand Cup title, Nongkseh SS&CC will be aiming to announce themselves on one of Indian football's biggest stages as the state's historic three-club campaign begins.