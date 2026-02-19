Shillong district proposal to face eight-point administrative scrutiny: Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on February 18, said the proposal to carve out the Shillong agglomeration from East Khasi Hills and upgrade it into a separate district will undergo scrutiny against eight administrative benchmarks before any decision is taken.

Replying to a short-duration discussion initiated by Paul Lyngdoh in the Assembly, the chief minister underlined that the creation of a new district or sub-division cannot be based on sentiment or demand alone. He listed geographical size, population strength, distance from the existing district headquarters, access to education and healthcare, economic profile, public convenience, communication infrastructure and financial sustainability as key parameters.

Sangma said every such proposal must first be examined by a high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary. The panel comprises officials from the Home, Planning, Finance, Community and Rural Development, and Personnel departments, along with Divisional Commissioners and other senior functionaries. The committee will conduct a detailed assessment before submitting its recommendations.

He stressed that administrative restructuring must lead to tangible improvements in governance and service delivery rather than merely altering boundaries on paper.

Drawing attention to Shillong’s growth trajectory, Sangma referred to projections in the city’s Master Plan which show urban expansion extending beyond municipal limits into adjoining census towns and villages. The population, recorded at 3.54 lakh in 2011, is projected to exceed 4.47 lakh by 2041, reflecting sustained expansion and mounting pressure on civic systems.

Shillong’s administrative set-up, he noted, is more complex than that of most urban centres. Multiple authorities operate simultaneously, including the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, traditional institutions such as the Syiemship and Dorbar Shnong, and several state government departments. This layered framework, he said, demands stronger coordination to ensure consistent planning and implementation.

Urban agglomerations function as economic engines, contributing significantly to regional development. However, rapid and unregulated growth can strain infrastructure, law enforcement and essential services. Any decision on carving out a new district, the chief minister indicated, will hinge on whether the move aligns with long-term urban planning goals and strengthens institutional capacity.

The government’s stand makes it clear that the fate of the proposed Shillong district will depend on administrative viability rather than political pressure.