The Shillong Municipal Board announced a comprehensive ban on single-use plastic items less than 120 microns thick, effective immediately. The sweeping prohibition targets numerous everyday items and threatens business license suspension for non-compliance.

Municipal authorities will conduct random inspections of shops and commercial establishments to ensure adherence to the new regulations. Businesses found violating the ban face penalties, including potential suspension or revocation of operating licenses.

"All commercial establishments must stop distribution, sale and use of these items with immediate effect," stated the Chief Executive Officer of the Shillong Municipal Board in the official announcement.

The prohibited items include: Plastic earbuds and balloon sticks, plastic flags and decorative polystyrene (Thermocol), candy and ice-cream sticks, disposable plates, cups, glasses, plastic cutlery including forks, spoons, knives, and straws, plastic trays and wrapping films, packing materials for sweet boxes and invitation cards, cigarette packet wrappings, and plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns thick.

The ban represents Shillong's latest effort to reduce plastic pollution and its environmental impact. Environmental advocates have praised the move as an important step toward sustainability in the region.