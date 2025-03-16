An air of disappointment swept across Shillong after Backstreet Boys fame Nick Carter announced the cancellation of his highly-anticipated Aisa Tour, leaving fans saddened over the call-off of the upcoming March 21 show in Shillong.

The American singer broke the news through a video that he recorded at an airport, apologising to his fans. "I hope that you understand", he said.

Citing "unforeseen circumstances", he informed that he had to return home, further reiterating that he will see his fans soon.

"This tour has been a place of love and passion...Thank you so much for still being the best fans in the world," Carter said in the video.



Furthermore, the singer said that the tour serves as a chance for him to reveal who he is.

The announcement will lead to cancellation of shows slated to be held in India, South Korea, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.

Following the cancellation of shows, ticket refunds will be processed within 24 hours; while people who booked VIP tickets will get separate refunds, as per media reports.