Shillong gears up for Durand Cup 2026 as Meghalaya backs hometown clubs

Meghalaya is set to welcome the 135th edition of the Durand Cup 2026, with Shillong preparing to host key matches of India's oldest football tournament as excitement builds across the football-loving state.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the tournament, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said Meghalaya was proud to host the prestigious competition, highlighting the state's rich football culture and the unwavering passion of its people for the sport.

The minister extended his best wishes to the three Shillong-based clubs competing in this year's tournament—Shillong Lajong FC, Nongkseh SS& CC and Langsning FC—expressing confidence that they would make the state proud with strong performances on the national stage.

Senior Army officer Lt Gen Mohit Wadhwa (SM), General Officer Commanding, 101 Area, outlined the tournament schedule and format.

A total of 24 teams from across the country will participate in the competition, divided into six groups. Matches will be hosted across five cities—Shillong, Guwahati, Kolkata, Ranchi and Imphal.

Shillong's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will stage eight matches, including six league fixtures, one quarter-final and one semi-final, making the city one of the major venues for this year's edition.

The tournament will begin on July 31, with the final scheduled for August 23.

Organisers also announced that, besides the local clubs, a leading team from Mumbai will play in Shillong, adding further excitement and raising the competitive level of the tournament in the state.

With top domestic clubs, historic rivalries and knockout action set to unfold in Shillong, Meghalaya is expected to once again showcase its reputation as one of India's strongest footballing regions.