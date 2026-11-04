Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday, November 4, inaugurated two multilevel parking facilities at Mawkhar and Motphran in Shillong, developed at a combined cost of Rs 38.92 crore and with a total capacity of 200 vehicles.

The new facilities are expected to address parking constraints in some of Shillong's busiest localities, particularly Motphran, which is located near the crowded Iewduh market and frequently witnesses heavy traffic.

The car park at Motphran is fully mechanised, while the Mawkhar facility is an automated multilevel parking complex. The projects are part of the state's efforts to improve urban mobility and ease congestion in the city.

The inaugurations come alongside the ongoing redevelopment of Iewduh, one of Shillong's major commercial hubs.

During his visit, Sangma also inaugurated the Higher Secondary Section of Pynthorumkhrah Presbyterian Higher Secondary School and laid the foundation stone for its auditorium.

Established in 1897, the school is among the oldest educational institutions in the Pynthorumkhrah area. The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh from the Chief Minister's Special Development Fund for the construction of the auditorium.

An additional Rs 5 lakh will be provided through the Chief Minister's Special Grant to purchase sports and musical equipment for students.

Sangma shared details of the inaugurations and announcements in a social media post on November 4.