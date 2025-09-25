Shillong girl admits to faking robbery complaint for online shopping money

A young woman in Shillong who had earlier created panic by alleging that she was robbed at knifepoint by four men has confessed to fabricating the story, police confirmed on Thursday.

According to investigators, her claim—which spread widely on social media and caused concern in the city—was found to be false during the probe. The girl admitted that she had actually given the money to a friend for an online purchase and invented the robbery narrative out of fear.

A case had initially been lodged at Rynjah police station after she filed her complaint. East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said that a final report will soon be filed and reminded that furnishing false information to the police is a punishable offence.