Meghalaya Police have appealed to the victim of a hit-and-run accident in Shillong, or anyone with information about the incident, to come forward after a video showing a Bolero pick-up truck colliding with a scooter and fleeing the scene circulated widely on social media.

The accident took place at around 11:22 pm on November 1 at SD Khongwir Junction in Mawlai Iewrynghep, East Khasi Hills district.

According to a press release issued by the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police on November 6, the pick-up truck collided with an oncoming scooter before driving away without stopping.

The video of the incident shows the scooter rider getting back on his feet after the collision. However, the extent of any injuries sustained by the rider remains unknown.

Police said the incident had not been reported to the Traffic Branch so far, prompting an appeal for information to establish the identity of the victim and initiate legal proceedings against the vehicle's driver.

The police have urged the rider or anyone who witnessed the accident or has information about the vehicle or its driver to contact the Mawlai Traffic Branch.

Information can be shared at 69093 96417 or 60091 96479. Police have assured that the identity of anyone providing information will be kept confidential.