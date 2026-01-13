Shillong home guard arrested after viral video exposes alleged extortion

Shillong Police have arrested a Home Guard volunteer after a video accusing police personnel of threats, abuse and illegal extortion went viral on social media, prompting a departmental enquiry and a criminal case.

The video, uploaded on YouTube by a user named Karan GoalaExpii and widely shared across platforms, alleged that occupants of a vehicle were threatened, verbally abused and asked to pay Rs 15,000 for an alleged traffic violation. The clip gained traction on January 12.

An enquiry found that the individual involved was Reganson Kharlor (35), a Home Guard volunteer posted at the Madanrting Traffic Branch, who was on clamping duty at the time.

According to police findings, the incident dates back to December 26, 2025, around 9.35 am. A white Maruti Suzuki 800 (AS-01-F-1460), travelling towards Happy Valley, allegedly drove past Kharlor near Sawlad and “almost dashed him”. Kharlor reportedly chased the vehicle on foot, took a lift on a passer-by’s scooty, and intercepted the car at Happy Valley Bazar.

Police said he entered the vehicle, threatened the occupants — all residents of Cachar district, Assam, who were visiting Shillong during the Christmas period — and initially demanded Rs 1,00,000. When the occupants pleaded with him, they were taken towards Madanrting Taxi Stand, where Rs 15,000 was “illegally extorted as ‘fine’” after two of them withdrew cash from a nearby ATM.

A suo motu case has been registered at Madanrting Police Station under Case No. 08(01)2026, invoking Sections 308(5), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Home Guard volunteer has been arrested, removed from all duties, and will be produced before court as per procedure.

Police have contacted the victims, who are expected to appear for the recording of statements. CCTV footage from the relevant locations is also being examined to establish the full sequence of events.

The East Khasi Hills District Police said it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards extortion, abuse of authority and any form of high-handedness, and reiterated its commitment to public service.